Juice It Up! celebrates grand opening in Clovis

August 15, 2025 — Juice It Up! officially celebrated the grand opening of its new Clovis location at 1865 Herndon Ave., Ste P, on Friday, August 15. The day-long event drew a crowd of local families and community members, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free smoothie tastings, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

The festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by the store’s owners, cousins Simran Grewal and Sonia Mann, along with several community leaders. Among the special guests were Clovis Mayor Vong Mouanoutoua, Assemblyman David Tangipa’s representative Emily Tymn, and Supervisor Nathan Magsig’s representative Joshua Babcock. Greg Newman from the Clovis Chamber of Commerce was also present to celebrate the new business.

Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed a 50 percent discount on all menu items, including the brand’s signature hand-crafted smoothies, juices, and bowls.

The event was designed to be a community celebration, with activities for all ages. Children were treated to face painting, balloon art, and games, while families had the opportunity to meet members of the Clovis Police Department during the “Smoothies with the Cops” event at 11 a.m. Local vendor Fire Foods Meal Prep was also on-site throughout the day, offering samples of their products.

In addition to the discounts and entertainment, the company ran a raffle for exclusive prizes, including gift cards, branded merchandise, and a grand prize of free Juice It Up! smoothies for a year. The event successfully introduced the new location to the community, emphasizing health and wellness while providing a fun and engaging experience for all who attended.