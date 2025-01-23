Kiwanis Club gives back in annual Christmas Luncheon

December 23, 2024 – “Changing the world, one child and one community at a time” – this mission statement perfectly encapsulates the Kiwanis Club of Clovis, a nonprofit organization committed to nurturing and enhancing the prosperity of our cherished community.

In keeping with this mission, on December 21st, they brought Clovis residents together for their annual Christmas luncheon, a $1 meal for senior citizens to enjoy with their friends and families while celebrating the joyous holiday season.

“I think it just brings a lot of people together that they don’t get to see [a lot],” said Bruce Wilson, President of the Kiwanis Club of Clovis. “There’s people that come into town for Christmas that don’t normally come in for Christmas, and they get to see their friends maybe once a year.”

By bringing around 350 people together for this meal, Wilson and the Kiwanis Club perfectly captured the essence of community and friendship in organizing the event.

Wilson has been part of the Kiwanis for over 30 years, during which he has fostered connections and built relationships with Clovis community members that are passionate about service and community engagement.

They provide groceries for families unable to afford a holiday meal, offer scholarships for higher education, and support initiatives to assist veterans, among numerous other contributions to our local population, through year-round fundraising efforts. These actions exemplify their dedication to the well-being of our community.

Their annual Christmas luncheon is a perfect example of that dedication – they cover all the costs, including the meal preparation, to ensure a hot meal for each attendee that’s been cooked with love.

The luncheon, held in the Main Hall of the Clovis Senior Activity Center: A Smittcamp Family Legacy, invited hundreds of community members, perfectly reflecting the community-centered spirit of the Kiwanis Club.

The previous month’s Thanksgiving meal, held in the same spot, was certainly on the minds of many of these individuals, reminding everyone just how special of a place Clovis is. It’s no doubt that Clovis organizations such as these show a lot of support for their residents and make Clovis the beloved town it is.

Jason Bales, the leader of a local Boy Scout Troop that helped serve during the luncheon, expressed gratitude in being part of the event as well. He stated, “It’s a joy to help others… It’s great because it keeps the scouts and youths busy, and they’re learning about how to give back.”

While waiting for their food, attendees got to enjoy delicious cookies and conversation as the hall filled with smiles and laughter. People exchanged hugs as they saw old friends and danced with their loved ones in between the tables at the venue.

Once the food was ready, the local scout troops sprang into action. They efficiently lined up in front of the kitchen and swiftly navigated around people to deliver the meals to the table.

As a local troop leader signaled how many plates needed to be delivered to each table, the boys and girls cheerfully went to work, serving the food with warm smiles and ensuring everyone received a meal.

In almost no time, everyone was enjoying their turkey, yams, dinner rolls, and other dishes that had been prepared with care and dedication.

With full bellies and even fuller hearts, these Clovis residents left the Senior Activity Center with joy, looking forward to the upcoming Christmas holiday. We can’t wait for next year’s gathering when the holiday season rolls around once again.