Las Mañanitas brings flavor of Mexico to Clovis

June 6, 2025 — Las Mañanitas, a Mexican restaurant from downtown Fresno, had its official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, June 2. Their second location is where the historic Foster Freeze used to be, at 902 Clovis Ave.

The English translation of the name is “the mornings,” and they’re known for their chilaquiles. They’re open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Owners and couple Anna Navarro and Allen Juarez couldn’t be happier about the endeavor.

“The Clovis community has shown a lot of support. Our customers are excited; they’re thanking us, they’re enjoying the food. We’re really happy,” said Juarez.

Navarro told the Clovis Roundup that not only are the chilaquiles the most popular item on their menu, they’re also her and Juarez’s personal favorite. For lunch, their enchiladas have become popular.

They’re doing something different that they haven’t done before: they’ve implemented a dinner menu. Previously, the restaurant was just a breakfast and lunch spot.

“When we came to Clovis, we thought it was important, especially in Old Town because of all the activities going on here in the evening. We should open up for dinner,” said Juarez. “Some of the good feedback we’ve received is about our fajitas, steak, our combination of shrimp and chicken, and the molcajetes.”

It’s a family-run establishment. Navarro and Juarez’s kids also work in the restaurant. They’re looking forward to building a family bond with the community.

“We’re honored and feel very blessed that we got one of the last great locations in Old Town Clovis,” said Navarro. “It’s an iconic building; it was Foster Freeze, and we are hoping to fill those big shoes because it’s a big deal being here.”

I had the chance to try their food. For breakfast, the “Catrin,” their vegetarian omelet with onions, bell peppers, spinach, and mushrooms, with a side of potatoes, was delightful. For lunch or dinner, the fish tacos with rice and beans were delicious. Especially for these hot summer days, nothing will cool you off better than their refreshing hibiscus tea.