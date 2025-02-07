Local church provides monthly food assistance

February 7, 2025 — In a world where the cost of living continues to rise, a warm meal can make all the difference. For many families in Clovis, that helping hand comes from Faith Community Church, which hosts a monthly food distribution event, ensuring that no one in the community has to go hungry.

On the second Saturday of each month, the church’s parking lot transforms into a bustling hub of generosity, where volunteers and community members come together with a shared mission: providing nourishment and support to those in need. From 8:30 to 11 a.m., families in need can drive through to receive boxes of food, packed with care by volunteers who arrive early to organize donations.

The process is simple but impactful. Participants enter along Peach Avenue, where they are greeted by friendly volunteers before continuing through the line to receive their groceries. With high demand, cars often stretch beyond the parking lot and down the street, forming a visible testament to both the need and the community’s commitment to meeting it. While the wait can sometimes be long, the reward is well worth it—bags and boxes filled with essential food items that help ease the burden for struggling households.

This act of kindness would not be possible without the tireless efforts of volunteers who show up rain or shine, eager to serve their neighbors. From packing food to loading vehicles, their dedication ensures that hundreds of families receive the help they need. Those looking to give back are encouraged to join the team at 8 a.m. on distribution days, experiencing firsthand the joy of lending a hand.

Faith Community Church’s monthly food drive is more than just an event, it’s a reflection of a community that cares. It’s about neighbors supporting neighbors, lifting each other up during difficult times, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

For anyone in need, the drive-through is open. The church welcomes all who require assistance and invites anyone willing to volunteer to be a part of something truly special.

The next distribution will take place at 430 Peach Ave, Clovis, on the upcoming second Saturday of the month. For those who need help or want to make a difference, this is a place where generosity meets action.