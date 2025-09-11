Local leaders slam Proposition 50 as a “power grab”

September 11, 2025 — Local leaders are campaigning against Proposition 50, a redistricting initiative set for a special election on November 4th. During a press conference at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, officials argued that the measure is a partisan effort that will harm Central Valley communities

Clovis City Councilwoman Diane Pearce criticized the secretive process that led to the measure, which she said was “pushed through by the state Legislature.” She stated that Proposition 50 would split the city of Clovis into three congressional districts, a significant change from the single district that has unified the community. Pearce explained that this fragmentation would dilute the city’s political voice in Washington, D.C., making it “far more difficult to get a cohesive message out that specifies what Clovis needs.” She noted that the maps drawn by the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission had kept the city together, ensuring a singular focus on its needs.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig also spoke out against the measure, calling it a “frivolous deal.” He highlighted the financial cost, noting the special election would cost taxpayers at least $200 million. Magsig also said the initiative would increase the number of congressional representatives for Fresno County from four to six, which would ultimately lead to less representation for residents.

The speakers voiced concerns about the effects on public safety and the agriculture industry. Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni stated that splitting the county into six districts would make it more difficult for leaders like him to have personal contact with representatives and address local issues. He believes the proposition is “divisive” and “goes against democracy.”

William Bourdeau, a local farmer and veteran, warned that the measure could impact the nation’s food supply by jeopardizing the Central Valley’s agricultural strength. He emphasized the importance of having representatives who understand the region’s water needs, stating that without that understanding, the community becomes “vulnerable.”

Clint Olivier, a Clovis Unified school board member, described Proposition 50 as an example of “one-party rule.” He argued that the political party that already holds a supermajority in the state legislature is seeking to consolidate its power further, and said the voters of California would “see right through this and they will reject it.”

Pearce said that the fight will not end even if the proposition passes, as she believes there will be legal challenges. She also mentioned that multiple groups are working to defeat the measure, and urged residents to get involved through grassroots efforts like door-knocking and dropping off literature.