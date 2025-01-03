Madeleine’s Bridal – a Clovis can’t-miss spot for new brides

December 30, 2024 – Eager brides-to-be will find no better place to shop for their day-of dress than Madeleine’s Bridal, a classic staple of Old Town Clovis with generations of owners going back to 1954.

The gorgeous bridal boutique is not only locally owned, but offers any bride’s perfect dress at a reasonable price and helps them find that dress in a comfortable, sophisticated atmosphere.

Sherri Mosher, the current owner of the boutique, has been a part of Madeleine’s Bridal for years, witnessing the shop’s rich history as young girls grow into mothers and grandmothers who return, generation after generation, to find “the one.”

Mosher is navigating the transition to a new location in Old Town, moving from their previous spot on 5th and Pollasky Avenue to a shopping center on Clovis Avenue just a few blocks away.

Despite initial hesitation due to their rich history in their former location, Mosher and the store employees have grown to embrace the new location with enthusiasm, confident that bridal parties will find the new spot just as delightful as the old one.

“We’re giving Madeleine’s a fresh start over here in Saddleback Village,” Mosher shared, reflecting her deep commitment to the business.

Madeleine’s Bridal Boutique isn’t just for brides, however – it’s a go-to for all wedding party attire, offering a wide selection of options for groomsmen, mother of the bride, flower girls, and bridesmaids as well.

Mosher explained, “We would get grandmothers who would come in and say, ‘I got my dress at Madeleine’s’ when they’re bringing in their granddaughter,” speaking to the tradition and history of the boutique spanning across generations.

Mosher also mentioned that the location change offers greater convenience for brides and their families, allowing them to park right in front of the store – a luxury many shops in Old Town lack due to the area’s layout.

Even though the location has changed, Madeleine’s continues to offer a one-of-a-kind, tranquil, and distinct atmosphere for brides as they search for their dream gowns.

To ensure a personalized and memorable experience, the boutique reaches out to brides after they book an appointment to try on dresses. During this call, they discuss the bride’s style, wedding venue, and specific details about her dream dress before she even steps into the store.

If the bride isn’t certain about her style, the boutique hand-selects a variety of dresses tailored to her preferences, alongside her own selections, to help her find the perfect fit. This ensures that she has the freedom to explore different options and find the dress that truly feels right.

This, along with various amenities the shop provides during the appointment such as flavored water or champagne and cider, allows brides and her loved ones a stress-free, delightful experience.

“What we strive for is to give our bride the best customer service experience… And then we get them to fall in love with the dresses,” Mosher explained, detailing how the experience of a bride trying on wedding dresses is so much more than just the dresses themselves. What matters, she states, is that they are comfortable, excited, and enjoy their time in the boutique, which is a large factor in their ultimate decision about what dress to buy.

This experience also ensures that brides can choose a wedding dress they love that won’t break the bank, either.

Understanding the exponential cost of weddings in the modern day, Mosher shared that she strives to provide each bride with a dress they will love and that fits within their budget. She stated, “I will find the dress that would be absolutely beautiful for you.”

Considering these factors, brides-to-be would be remiss to not consider a visit to Madeleine’s Bridal when shopping for the dress of their dreams. Those interested can give them a call at (559) 299-2619 or visit them online at https:// www.madeleinesbridalboutique.com/.