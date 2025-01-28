Madeleine’s Trunk Show bedazzles brides-to-be

January 28, 2025 – Madeleine’s Bridal is providing fashionable dresses for brides-to-be with a special trunk show selling a selection of dresses from Barbie Anne Bridal, now through Saturday, February 1st.

Barbie Berg is a wedding dress designer whose works are frequently sold at the bridal shop, bringing a mix of modern and modest dresses that brides will love.

Her work blends the modesty of traditional gowns with modern elements, making them a perfect fit for brides looking for more conservative dresses that desire something of contemporary taste.

“There’s a big gap in modesty for wedding gowns in the Central Valley,” explained Misty Burgener, an employee of Madeleine’s Bridal. “She does a lot of customizations, so even if you’re not a modest bride, but if you love one of her dresses and you wanted a deep cut, she can do that.”

Burgener has served in the wedding industry since 1998, helping brides find their perfect dress that they will be ecstatic about.

The designer’s taste appeals to many religious brides that may be Apostolic, Muslim, or Mormon because of their modest cuts with modern features that appeal to younger generations of brides.

Burgener explained this aspect of Berg’s dresses, stating, “They’re beautiful; she does have more traditional styles, but with modern twists, and she has dresses that are just modern, they still give you the coverage that you’re looking for.”

Additionally, Berg’s dresses range in a variety of styles, allowing brides to pick dresses anywhere from ballgown and a-line to form-fitting and princess cut, and have styles in sizes 0-36, allowing brides to find their perfect dress no matter what size they fit into.

Madeleine’s is also excited to welcome Berg into the shop this Friday and Saturday for the end of the trunk show. With only 2 days left in the show, brides-to-be looking for their perfect dress with Berg’s styles would be remiss to not get a visit with the designer.

So if you’re looking for a gorgeous, modest dress with modern features and styles, be sure to book your appointment before time runs out. Interested parties can contact the shop at (559) 299-2619 or book an appointment online at https://www.madeleinesbridalboutique.com.