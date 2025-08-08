Mid Valley Disposal celebrates new Clovis office with ribbon cutting

August 8, 2025 — Mid Valley Disposal (MVD), a locally owned and operated solid waste management company, officially celebrated its expansion into Clovis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The event, hosted by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, marked the opening of MVD’s new satellite office located at 401 Clovis Ave.

The company’s CEO and owner, Joseph Kalpakoff, expressed his personal excitement about serving the community where he lives. “I’ve been waiting to be in Clovis to pick up and collect garbage where I live for almost 20 years now,” he said during the event. “August 1st couldn’t come fast enough.”

Mid Valley Disposal was founded in 1997 with a single truck by Kalpakoff’s father and a few uncles. Over 28 years, the company has grown into a major operation with over 225 collection vehicles, nearly 450 employees, and nine office locations serving five counties throughout the Central Valley. Joseph Kalpakoff represents the fourth generation of his family to be involved in the waste management business.

Kalpakoff emphasized the company’s commitment to treating employees like family, noting they have drivers who have been with MVD for more than 25 years and even have multi-generational families working for them. He also highlighted the community’s support throughout the process, giving special thanks to the City of Clovis staff, the mayor’s office, and the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. “They welcomed Mid Valley Disposal and the Kalpakoff family with open arms,” he said.

The ribbon cutting was attended by numerous local officials, including Clovis Mayor Mouanoutoua and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who both offered their congratulations and welcomed the company to the city. Representatives from the offices of state Senator Shannon Grove and Assemblyman David Tangipa were also on hand to present certificates of recognition to the Kalpakoff family.

“This is exactly what Clovis is about, family, generation after generation,” Mayor Mouanoutoua said. He praised MVD’s dedication to its employees and residents, adding, “We’re glad you are here in our backyard taking care of all the residents.”

Supervisor Magsig commended the Kalpakoff family’s history of community involvement, noting their support for local nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity. “They also contribute to the less fortunate right here in the Central Valley,” he said.

The new Clovis office will house six full-time employees and serve as a satellite location for other team members. Kalpakoff expressed his pride in the company effort that secured the Clovis contract, calling it “one of our fastest, largest gear-ups in company history.” He noted that the team hired 20 new employees after a job fair that drew 500 people. “We are definitely blessed to be here in Clovis,” he concluded.