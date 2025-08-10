Milan Institute’s back-to-school free haircut event a cut above for Clovis families

August 10, 2025 — As the back-to-school season geared up, Milan Institute’s Clovis and Fresno campuses offered a valuable service to the community on Friday, August 8, 2025: free haircuts for all ages. The event, held from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, saw a steady stream of families eager to get fresh looks for the upcoming school year.

The Clovis campus, located at 731 W. Shaw Avenue, Suite A, was bustling with activity throughout the day. Zayn, a Barber instructor at the institute, noted the event’s resounding success. “It’s been a great success. We’ve been busy all morning since 8 a.m.,” he shared during an interview at the event. By mid-morning, Zayn estimated that at least 50 children had already received haircuts.

According to Zayn, the majority of attendees were elementary-aged children, with a good number of pre-K and kindergarteners also participating. When asked about the popular haircut trends, he mentioned that for boys, comb-overs and crops with tapers or burst fades were in demand. Girls, on the other hand, often opted for one-length cuts, with some choosing layers or face-framing with bangs.

While Zayn wasn’t sure how long Milan Institute had been hosting the back-to-school haircut event at this location, he emphasized the positive impact it has on the children. “At first they come in like a little shy and stuff, but once we’re done and we turn them around in the mirror they see themselves all looking clean and fresh. You just see a big smile on their face.” He likened the experience to his own childhood memories of getting a back-to-school haircut, noting the boost of confidence it provides. “Yeah, you know, it’s always like a boost of confidence like, yeah, I’m looking good, I’m fresh. I’m ready.”

For families who couldn’t make it to this year’s event, Zayn highly recommended taking advantage of it in the future. “It’s been super beneficial because, you know, haircuts, I mean nowadays everything’s just so priced like so ridiculously, uh, so for us to offer just free back to school like community cuts…it’s very beneficial because you know you can’t beat it, it’s free.” He also highlighted the dual benefit of the event, providing practical experience for the cosmetology students under the guidance of licensed instructors. “You’re also helping the students train at the same time, so they’re getting their practice and they’re building their confidence and getting ready to get licensed to go out on the field.”

The free haircut event at Milan Institute’s Clovis and Fresno campuses exemplifies their commitment to both hands-on education and community support. By providing this valuable service, they helped local families prepare for the school year while offering their students invaluable real-world experience.