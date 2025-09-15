Monkey Dog Coffee’s Spooky in September delivers the Halloween atmosphere

September 15, 2025 — The veil between summer’s lingering heat and the crisp promise of autumn grew thin this past Saturday, as Monkey Dog Coffee celebrated its 3rd annual “Spooky in September” event, a macabre-yet-merry affair that heralded the official start of the Halloween season for many in the community.

From the moment the doors opened, the air was thick with the scent of roasted coffee and the sweet, strange concoctions of the new Halloween menu. Patrons lined up for specialty drinks that seemed to have sprung from a poet’s fevered dream. The “Jack Skellington” — a white chocolate mocha crowned with a cold foam as black as a midnight grave — was a popular choice. Others opted for the “VooDoo Cola,” a bizarre yet intriguing mix of espresso and soda, or the “Trick R’ Treater,” a familiar salted caramel mocha made festive with a scattering of M&Ms. The “Zombie Energy Soda,” with its luminous green apple hue and floating gummy eyes and teeth, offered a jolt of caffeinated mischief.

Beyond the seasonal sips, the event was a testament to local creativity. Vendors set up their tables, transforming the space into a hub of autumnal commerce. Fresno Cakepops offered treats that looked as much like art as they did baked goods, satisfying the community’s sweet tooth with their spooky-inspired confections. Camille’s Sudz and Scents brought a sensory element to the season, with candles and soaps that filled the space with hauntingly delightful aromas. For those looking to make a more lasting statement, LucyLinx was on-site, providing permanent jewelry, a unique form of adornment to carry the spirit of the event into the weeks ahead.

The event, which also saw the release of new Halloween merchandise, felt more than just a marketing drop; it was a gathering. It was the communal acknowledgment that the nights are growing longer and that there is a certain charm in the shadows. For a business that started with a national distribution model and navigated the unpredictable currents of a pandemic to find its home in Clovis, Monkey Dog Coffee’s annual spooky gathering has become a welcome tradition. It’s a moment of playful darkness and shared delight, proving that even a joke name can give birth to a community institution that brings a little spirit, both caffeinated and spectral, to the heart of the city.