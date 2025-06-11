Motorcycle and SUV collide at Peach and Shaw Avenues, rider hospitalized

June 11, 2025 – A motorcyclist was transported to Community Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning, June 10, 2025, after a collision involving an SUV at the intersection of Peach and Shaw Avenues. The crash, which also involved a second motorist, occurred around 10 a.m. and is currently under investigation by the Clovis Police Department.

According to police, a vehicle was reportedly changing lanes when it struck the motorcyclist. The impact caused the motorcycle to then collide with a second vehicle before crashing into a light pole.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that the motorcyclist may have been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the impact, though this has not been confirmed by police.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the injured adult male rider by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center. His current condition and the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed. The drivers of the two vehicles involved were reported to be shaken up but did not sustain serious injuries.

The Clovis Police Department is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash.