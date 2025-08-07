Narcotic investigation ends with four search warrants and arrests

August 7, 2025 – Clovis Police detectives have arrested four suspects after serving multiple search warrants and seizing evidence following a five-month long investigation. Yesterday, detectives with our Special Enforcement Team (SET) served four search warrants in Clovis and Fresno related to an on-going investigation related to the sales of narcotics, prescription drugs, and illegal nicotine sales.

During those search warrants, four adult males were arrested without incident. The evidence seized includes a loaded handgun, electronics, Oxycontin, Adderall, Xanax, candy bars containing psilocybin mushrooms, flavored nicotine vapes products, and cash.

The investigation began from an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip and led our detectives to these suspects and locations following evidence obtained from social media and cell phones. The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Gonzalez of Clovis, 27-year-old Jonathan Simmavong of Clovis, 25-year-old Gursimran Mahal of Fresno, and 26-year-old Zackary Torres of Fresno.

All suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail for narcotic-related offenses. The narcotic charges include possession of controlled substances and marijuana with intent to sell, possession of prescription sedatives, and possession of paraphernalia. Gonzalez was also arrested for violation of probation, and Mahal was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. During the investigation, it was discovered that a smoke shop in Clovis is also associated with these suspects, which is the reason the flavored nicotine vape products were seized.

The Clovis Police Department would like to thank the Adult Compliance Team (ACT), Valley Crime Stoppers, and our own Neighborhood Services division for their assistance with this investigation.

To report the sale or possession of illegal drugs, you can remain anonymous by providing a tip to Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP, or by submitting a tip using our free mobile Clovis Police app.