New era dawns for luxury autos in Clovis with groundbreaking ceremony

May 29, 2025 – Yesterday marked a significant milestone for Clovis as construction officially began on a new, expansive luxury automotive campus at the southwest corner of Clovis and Herndon Avenues. The highly anticipated project, spearheaded by former Major League Baseball All-Star and luxury car mogul CJ Wilson, promises to redefine the car-buying experience in the Central Valley and bring new economic opportunities to our community.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Wednesday, May 28th, celebrated the commencement of what will become the future home for Audi, BMW, and Porsche Fresno dealerships. The 15-acre site is set to feature three cutting-edge showrooms and significantly expanded service centers, designed to meet global luxury branding standards.

CJ Wilson, owner of the dealerships, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Expanding is essential. The growth we’ve created together with our clients requires a brand-new, world-class facility—and it’s perfect timing.” He further highlighted the commitment to doubling service capacity and enhancing the overall customer experience.

The new campus, strategically located for premium freeway visibility, is not only expected to elevate the luxury automotive retail landscape but also to create new jobs within the region. This investment underscores Wilson’s dedication to the Central Valley, where he resides with his family.

Local officials, representatives from Audi, BMW, and Porsche Fresno, and Legacy Construction joined Wilson at the ceremony, witnessing the turning of the first shovels of dirt. Project renderings on display provided a vivid preview of the modern and expansive facilities that will soon grace the Clovis skyline.

This development is a testament to Clovis’s continued growth and its appeal as a hub for both established businesses and new ventures. Residents can look forward to an enhanced automotive experience and the positive economic impact this new luxury campus will bring.