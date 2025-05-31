One arrested after pepper-spraying incident during protests at CIF Track Finals

May 31, 2025 — Tensions ran high outside Veterans Memorial Stadium today as the California state track and field championships commenced, marked by protests surrounding the participation of a transgender female athlete. The contentious atmosphere escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the arrest of a 19-year-old male on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Clovis police spokesperson Ty Wood, officers responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Nees and Minnewawa avenues, where groups representing opposing viewpoints on the transgender athlete’s inclusion had gathered. During the altercation, a protester supporting the transgender athlete was pepper-sprayed by an individual in a vehicle. The arrested man was booked into Fresno County jail, also facing charges of vandalism and obstructing/delaying an officer.

The incident underscores the deeply divisive nature of the debate surrounding transgender athletes in sports, a conversation amplified by President Donald Trump’s recent social media post threatening to withhold federal funds from California over its policies.

Before qualifying events began Friday afternoon, protestors assembled outside the stadium, voicing their opposition to the transgender athlete’s participation and expressing concerns about cisgender girls competing alongside a transgender girl. The group received honks of support from some passing vehicles.

Adding to the visual display of dissent, an aerial banner emblazoned with “No Boys in Girls’ Sports” began circling over the stadium midway through Friday’s competition. Protesters indicated they plan to return on Saturday, the final day of the meet.

The events of Friday set a charged tone for the remainder of the CIF Track and Field Championships, highlighting the ongoing societal dialogue surrounding gender, politics, and athletic competition.