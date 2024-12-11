One Enchanted Evening brings Christmas magic to Clovis

November 22, 2024 — The magic of the holiday season descended on Old Town Clovis on Thursday, November 21, as the streets sparkled under strings of white lights, and the aroma of hot cocoa mingled with the crisp evening air. One Enchanted Evening, one of the community’s most anticipated traditions, transformed the historic district into a scene straight out of a Christmas card, where families and friends gathered to celebrate the start of the festive season.

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., visitors were swept into a wonderland of cheer, with carolers’ melodies echoing through the streets and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides carrying families past shops dressed in their holiday best. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Westech Systems LLC and Sol-Tek, these charming carriages gave guests a front-row seat to the magic of Old Town’s beautifully lit streets.

Santa himself was spotted strolling along Pollasky Avenue, greeting children and spreading holiday cheer, while local businesses warmly welcomed shoppers with festive decor, handmade treats, and a hearty dose of Christmas spirit. Jennifer Green, owner of Once Upon A Time, embraced the occasion with her signature enthusiasm, transforming her store into a whimsical holiday haven and donning a Cindy Lou Who costume to match.

For many merchants, One Enchanted Evening is more than a celebration—it’s a lifeline. With challenges like economic pressures and warm autumn days, this night helps remind the community of the joy and importance of supporting small, local businesses. Families and shoppers alike found treasures and gifts, reinforcing the value of keeping their dollars in the heart of Clovis.

The event’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.). Months of meticulous planning came together flawlessly, creating an evening full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable holiday magic. From carolers serenading passersby to luminaries lighting the way, every detail was designed to bring the spirit of Christmas to life.

Beyond the festivities, families found their own ways to add a personal touch. Eric Pentell and his family decked out their daughter’s wagon with twinkling lights and ornaments, creating smiles wherever they strolled. “We like to participate as much as we can and make it fun for other people too,” Pentell shared, capturing the heartwarming community spirit of the evening.

While One Enchanted Evening has come and gone, the celebrations in Old Town Clovis are just beginning. Locals are invited to return for Small Business Saturday on November 30 and the Clovis Christmas Tree Lighting on December 2 at 2 p.m., both promising even more opportunities to embrace the season.

Thanks to the incredible efforts of B.O.O.T., the generosity of sponsors like Westech Systems LLC and Sol-Tek, and the enthusiastic participation of local merchants and families, One Enchanted Evening delivered a night of holiday magic that will be cherished by all who attended. It’s a reminder of the joy, community, and wonder that make the holiday season truly special.