One Enchanted Evening transformed Old Town Clovis into a winter wonderland

November 21, 2025 — Old Town Clovis transformed into a storybook scene Thursday night as thousands of visitors poured into the district for the annual One Enchanted Evening, one of the community’s most cherished holiday traditions.

From 5–8 p.m., participating Old Town businesses opened their doors with warm hospitality, offering hot cocoa, festive treats, and good cheer as families wandered through the beautifully decorated streets. Many shops dressed in their holiday best, glowing under strands of white lights and rows of flickering luminaries guiding guests along the walkways.

This year’s event delivered the full holiday magic Old Town is known for. Carolers roamed the streets singing classic Christmas tunes, Santa greeted children at Centennial Square, and the ever-popular horse-drawn carriage rides carried families through the festive district, complimentary to all in attendance. A crowd favorite was the burst of bubble-foam “snow” above The Foundry Cooperative, where children played and families stopped for photos beneath the snowy effect. And in true holiday spirit, a few playful Grinches were spotted roaming the area as well, adding a bit of mischievous fun to the night’s festivities.

The evening, held exclusively by participating Old Town merchants, is their way of thanking customers for a year of support. With complimentary carriage rides, cups of hot cocoa prepared by “Santa’s elves,” and the nostalgic small-town ambiance, One Enchanted Evening once again proved why it remains one of Old Town’s most anticipated events.

For both first-time visitors and longtime locals, the night offered a warm reminder of the charm and community spirit that shape Old Town Clovis during the holiday season.