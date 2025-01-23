Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony honors Valley soldiers

December 11, 2024 – In a time-honored tradition, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District once again hosted the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, December 7, to pay homage to the many United States veterans who bravely served during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Though it has been just short of 85 years since the attack, the emotional and physical wounds to the military personnel and civilians still run deep. The thousands of lives lost that day will never be forgotten.

“Their sacrifices were not in vain,” Terry Rommereim, a retired pastor and VA Chaplain, stated during a solemn prayer for the lost souls of Pearl Harbor. “They defended America’s freedom and demonstrated America’s goodness.”

Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, welcomed the audience and introduced Rommereim, followed by the Presentation and Posting of the Colors by the American Legion Post 147, and the National Anthem performed by Melinda Salcido.

Salcido delivered a heartfelt, passionate rendition of the well-known musical arrangement before Mayor Lynne Ashbeck led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, thankfully acknowledging what a privilege it is for her to be able to lead the pledge for many Clovis events.

Following this, Rios addressed the audience, explaining the events of the Pearl Harbor attack and sharing lesser-known details. For example, the Japanese Aerial Commander ordered the attack at 7:49AM, and six minutes later at 7:55AM, the attack on the American naval base began.

360 Japanese war planes were used, and 2,403 souls were lost in a matter of about two hours.

Additionally, a video was shown of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s address informing the nation of the attack, beginning with the famous words “December 7, 1941 – a day which will live in infamy.”

Rios then introduced John Cline, a Vietnam War veteran whose father-in law was a survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack. He donned a Hawaiian shirt in his memory, the uniform often worn by the soldiers at Pearl Harbor.

It was his wife, Patti Cline, who pieced together and penned the story of her father’s experiences on the naval base, altogether taking eight years to discern what occurred on that fateful day in 1941.

In a particularly grievous note, he relayed the worst detail of the aftermath – the tapping heard throughout the areas from soldiers relaying messages in morse code detailing where they were trapped, how many were injured, in the hopes of being rescued.

As the days went by, in the dozens of hours it took to provide rescue attempts to trapped soldiers, the tapping became more and more scarce.

Following Cline’s account regarding the attack, Hometown Heroes Radio show host Paul Loeffler shared the individual stories of several Pearl Harbor soldiers with ties to the Central Valley.

He gathered these stories through extensive research, which included interviewing Pearl Harbor survivors and reading All the Gallant Men, a detailed account of one man’s survival during the attack.

One of the book’s authors, Don Stratton, was burned from head to toe. Despite his injuries, when he was given an honorable discharge from the military, Stratton reenlisted because “he never had a chance to fight.”

Loeffler went on to tell the stories of several other Pearl Harbor soldiers with ties to the Central Valley, either being those that survived and went on to live in the area, or who grew up in the Valley and were killed in the attack.

“All the Pearl Harbor survivors I’ve met made it very clear that what they most want you to do is to remember, to not forget the lives lost that day,” he shared. “Being alert means eternal vigilance and each of us doing our part; the way we live makes a difference.”

Loeffler’s message left a powerful mark on all who attended the event, reminding us of just how precious our freedoms are in this nation. Following this, a bell ceremony was held for the 2,403 souls lost in the attack by Clovis Army Recruiting, Marine Corps Recruiting, and Veterans Administration Central California Health Care System, and TAPS was played in remembrance of the many lives lost.

“I think it’s more relevant now than ever before that we understand the beauty of peace and the cost of war, and how significant of a freedom we enjoy here,” Rios remarked after the event, when attendees gathered to share light refreshments.

He emphasized the importance of this event, and others to honor the memories of veterans, will never cease year after year within our District. We are grateful to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District for their continued efforts in honoring their legacies and thank the veterans who have served our country and community for their courage and dedication.