Peg Bos Plaza unveiled as Clovis honors its first female mayor

November 5, 2025 — The City of Clovis gathered this morning to officially unveil Peg Bos Plaza, a new landmark dedicated to one of the city’s most influential figures in public service and local history.

Located at the northwest corner of Third Street and Sunnyside Avenue, the plaza honors civic leader and historian Peg Bos for her decades of leadership, preservation, and community spirit. Bos broke barriers throughout her career as the first female Planning Commissioner, City Councilmember, and Mayor in Clovis, and played a pivotal role in revitalizing the Clovis Big Dry Creek Historical Society and Museum, where she served as president for 20 years.

The ceremony brought together city officials, community members, and special guests to celebrate Bos’s lasting legacy. Members of the Clovis Police and Clovis Fire Honor Guards raised the flag for the first time over the new plaza—lowered to half-staff in observance of a White House order following the November 3 passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney—before unveiling two bronze plaques commemorating Bos’s contributions.

City Council members, City Manager Andrew Haussler, Planning & Development Services Director Renee Mathis, and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig each shared reflections on Bos’s impact and enduring example of service. Bos also addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude and pride in the community she has spent a lifetime helping to shape.

Peg Bos Plaza now stands as both a tribute and a living monument—a place where the city’s past meets its future. In the years ahead, the site will also serve to recognize other community leaders whose dedication and spirit continue to define Clovis, with their names to be added along the plaza’s back wall.

With the unveiling of Peg Bos Plaza, Clovis not only honors the remarkable achievements of its first female mayor but also reaffirms its commitment to celebrating those who embody the city’s enduring values of leadership, service, and community pride.