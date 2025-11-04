R&B legends SWV and Shai set to bring ‘90s soul to Tachi Palace

November 4, 2025 — The smooth sounds of ‘90s R&B will fill Yokut Hall this winter when legendary groups SWV and Shai take the stage at Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The concert promises a night of nostalgia and powerhouse vocals from two of the most beloved acts in R&B history.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 6, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the Resort Cash Cage, Coyote Entertainment Center, or Yokut Gas Station, as well as online at tachipalace.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Prices range from $50 to $100, and Premiere Club Members receive $5 off each ticket purchased on-site.

R&B Royalty Takes the Stage

SWV — short for Sisters With Voices — has sold more than 30 million records and earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Their hits, including “Weak,” “Right Here/Human Nature,” and “I’m So Into You,” have defined the genre for over three decades.

Sharing the spotlight, Shai will bring their smooth harmonies and soulful melodies to the stage, performing fan favorites such as their chart-topping debut single “If I Ever Fall in Love.” The group’s success includes a double-platinum albumand several Top 10 singles that continue to resonate with fans around the world.

Know Before You Go: Yokut Hall Entry Policy

Concertgoers should be aware of entry requirements and restrictions for Yokut Hall events:

Bag Policy: Only clear bags not exceeding 12″ x 8″ x 12″ or small non-clear clutches no larger than 5″ x 7″ x 2″are allowed. Exceptions are made for necessary medical items, which are subject to inspection.

Prohibited Items: Smoking materials (including vaping products), outside food or drinks, weapons, fireworks, laser pointers, air horns, strollers, backpacks, and sealed packages are not permitted.

Inspection Policy: All guests are subject to security searches. Entry may be refused for those declining inspection.

Note: Lockers and storage are not available, but diaper bags will be inspected and permitted.

About Tachi Palace Casino Resort

Owned and operated by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe, Tachi Palace Casino Resort is located in Lemoore, California, on the Santa Rosa Rancheria. The resort offers premier gaming, dining, and entertainment experiences, along with a 255-room luxury hotel. Nearby attractions include the Coyote Entertainment Center, featuring movie theaters, bowling, arcade games, and dining. The Yokut Gas Station provides fuel, a convenience store, and even gaming options.

Fans of classic R&B won’t want to miss this rare chance to see SWV and Shai live in concert.

For more information, visit tachipalace.com