Residents gather for first “Meet with the Mayor and City Manager” event

November 14, 2025 — Clovis residents filled the City Council Chamber on Wednesday evening for the first of four scheduled meet-and-greet sessions with Mayor Vong Mouanoutoua and City Manager Andrew Haussler. The event, held on November 12, offered community members a chance to speak directly with city leadership, ask questions, and share concerns in an open, conversational setting.

City staff were also on hand throughout the evening, helping facilitate discussion and guiding attendees to the topics they cared most about. The night remained informal and resident-driven, with general discussion shaping much of the conversation.

For those who missed the kickoff event, city leadership will continue meeting with residents through mid-December.

UPCOMING SESSIONS

Where: Clovis City Council Chamber, 1033 Fifth Street, Clovis, CA 93612

Wednesday, November 19 – 5:30 p.m.

Topic: Proposal to add the national motto “In God We Trust” to the City Council Chamber wall

More information and a public survey are available at ClovisCA.gov/ChamberSurvey

Wednesday, December 3 – 5:30 p.m.

General Discussion

Wednesday, December 10 – 5:30 p.m.

Discussion topic TBD

The City encourages all residents to attend, share their thoughts, and help shape ongoing community conversations.