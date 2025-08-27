Restaurant Owner Arrested in Arson and Fraud Case

August 16, 2025 — Bobby Salazar, a prominent figure in the local dining scene and owner of the Bobby Salazar’s Mexican restaurant chain, has been taken into custody on charges of arson and fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that Salazar orchestrated a fire at his restaurant on Blackstone Avenue and then filed a fraudulent insurance claim, receiving nearly $1 million.

Investigators determined the fire, which occurred on April 2, 2024, was intentionally set. According to court documents, burned gasoline cans were discovered inside the building. Salazar is accused of hiring the president of the Screamin’ Demons Motorcycle Club to ignite the fire. Following the incident, he allegedly misled his insurance company about his involvement.

Salazar faces charges of arson of a commercial property and arson in furtherance of a federal felony. He is expected to appear in Fresno County court for his hearing. If convicted, Salazar could be sentenced to as long as 30 years in prison.