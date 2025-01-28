REVIVAL 23 says goodbye to Old Town

January 28, 2025 – A beloved clothing and accessory store in Old Town has closed its doors this past week, announcing to their Clovis customers that they will be relocating to their alternate location at Willow & Shepherd in northern Fresno.

The Christian-based apparel store, whose name is derived from the well-known Psalm 23 in the Bible, made the announcement on January 14th in a post on Instagram and Facebook.

“This move is all about creating a more intentional, elevated shopping experience for YOU,” their post read.

They explained that while they will miss the Old Town location, they are looking forward to a new chapter with upgraded fitting rooms, additional products, and an expanded design space.

The store allowed customers to visit the Old Town location, soaking up the memories of previous trips and treasured finds, until last Friday, January 24th, after which the store was closed for good.

Since their announcement regarding the closure of the former location, they’ve posted more information about the upgraded spot for relocation, showcasing their newest products.

Based on their final days in the Clovis location, it looks like the store may be gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Before they closed the area, a display in the store showed specially made cards crafted by a local artist – hopefully, a trend that will continue in the re-designed spot.

The cards are a great fit for any valentine or close friend, with designs of well-known Bible verses about love and friendship. One read, “We love because He first loved us,” recalling the passage from 1 John 4:19.

Their Fresno store also has a collection of Christian-based clothing for your favorite Bible-loving friend, resolving to spread the Gospel message through everyday items, and furniture designed with quality in mind.

Though the Old Town location is now closed, Revival 23’s Fresno spot is barely on the border of Fresno and Clovis, allowing Clovis customers to easily access the new spot. If you’re in the market for skillfully-made products, be sure to make a visit to the area at 2888 E Shepherd Ave, Suite 103.