Rocket Fizz offers delicious nostalgic treats, Loving Seed provides vegan options in Old Town

Article by Steven Sanchez

May 28, 2024 — Two new establishments, Rocket Fizz, and Loving Seed, have recently opened their doors in Old Town Clovis. Each place offers a different flavor to satisfy all tastes.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, located on the corner of Pollasky and Fifth Street, held their official ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday, April 24. The store is owned by Enrique and Maritza Ruiz.

The chain is considered “the largest and fastest-growing soda pop and candy shop franchise brand in America.” With 103 locations in the United States and Canada and seven more on the way. They sell 500-plus flavors of soda pop, 1,000-plus options of nostalgic candy, 80-plus flavors of salt water taffy. Including an assortment of gag gifts, toys, music posters, movie-themed goodies, comic books, and baseball cards. There’s something there for all ages.

Other prior locations in the Central Valley include Visalia, Tulare, and Bakersfield. They’re open seven days a week starting at 10am, with their closing hours being at 7pm on Sunday and Monday, and at 8pm from Tuesday-Saturday. Their most recent giveaway is that with a purchase of a Wonka-themed chocolate bar (referencing the film “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory) that includes a golden ticket, you can bring the ticket along with the receipt to the store and win a free soda of your choice.

Loving Seed is the first restaurant in Old Town to offer vegan options to residents. Located on Fourth Street and Pollasky, they opened on Sunday, April 6, on “National Acai Day.” It just so happens that their best-sellers are the acai bowls.

Amongst that they also serve juices, smoothies, toast, panini, waffles, oatmeal, and donuts. Everything they make is plant-based, fresh, with nutrients, health-based, all natural ingredients, and non-dairy but still tasty.

It started as a food truck in 2020 from owner Justin Henry and it has continued to grow. They would show up at local farmers markets and events hosted by Fresno Street Eats including the one at Sierra Vista Mall.

The first brick-and-mortar opened in 2022 inside the Fresno Elite Hand Car Wash and gas station on 6749 North West Avenue. It expanded to other locations like Kingsburg and another one in Fresno on 1169 East Champlain Drive.

They also do catering and online ordering at https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/loving-seed-clovis-clovis. They’re open all week at 8am and from Monday-Saturday they close at 6pm except for Sunday at 4pm.

For more information check out:

Rocket Fizz: https://rocketfizz.com/

Loving Seed: https://lovingseed.com/home