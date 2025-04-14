Rodeo-themed Family Day brings Clovis history to life

April 14, 2025 — With Big Hat Days still fresh in the rearview mirror and the 111th Clovis Rodeo just around the corner, rodeo season is in full swing—and the Community Heritage Center joined in on the fun Saturday morning with a special Rodeo Family Day.

Held April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, the free event was hosted by the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and offered families a unique, intergenerational experience rooted in local history, military connections, and Western tradition.

Kids gathered around for storytime featuring Pecos Bill and the invention of the 10-gallon hat, learning how the wide-brimmed hat came about as a clever solution to a common problem—traditional hats didn’t offer enough shade, while helmets were heavy, hot, and expensive.

“We really wanted to tie the story into a problem-solving theme,” said Vaughan Rios Outreach Coordinator of the Community Heritage Center. “After the story, the kids decorate their own cowboy hats. Then we encouraged them to walk around the center, looking at the exhibits to find other moments in Clovis history where a problem was solved, like our flume display, for example.”

The craft activity sparked plenty of creativity, and families also enjoyed sweet treats while exploring the museum’s displays, which highlight both military and community heritage.

Rios shared that the CHC hosts three Family Days each year—Spy Day in the summer, a Christmas-themed event in winter, and the rodeo-themed gathering in spring to coincide with Clovis’ most iconic season. “We love hosting these family days; they are a great way for us to share the history of Clovis in really fun and engaging ways,” she said.

As Clovis continues to celebrate its Western roots throughout April, this particular Family Day served as a perfect lead-up to the 111th Clovis Rodeo being held April 23rd-27th at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

For more information about future events at the Community Heritage Center, visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s website.