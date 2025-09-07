Rotary Club of Clovis completes gym renovation for Boys & Girls Club

September 7, 2025 — The Clovis Rotary Club, in a testament to its commitment to community service, recently completed a significant gym renovation project at the Clovis Boys & Girls Club. The project, which involved installing new baseboards, was led by club members Paul Nibur, Tyler Fremming, and Dan Griffin.

The renovation effort provides a much-needed upgrade to the facility, which serves as a central hub for after-school programs and recreational activities for local youth. By installing new baseboards, the Rotary team has not only improved the aesthetic appeal of the gym but also contributed to the long-term maintenance and safety of the space.

The Clovis Boys & Girls Club provides a safe and engaging environment for hundreds of children and teens each year. The completion of this project highlights the powerful impact that local organizations like the Clovis Rotary Club have in fostering a supportive community.