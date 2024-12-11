Rustika Cafe brings international cuisine to Clovis

December 4, 2024 – A new café on the corner of Herndon and Willow is offering a taste of delectable international cuisine.

Rustika Café, a bakery / café chain venturing out of Texas for the first time, has made its’ way into our small town, bringing with it selections from all over the world.

The café’s Instagram account shows just a small glimpse of the wide array of food and drinks they offer, including Italian icings, Argentinian cuisine, and French pastries. The owner of the store, Navdip Singh, is excited to share these delights with Clovis residents.

“Serving people, that’s my number one excitement,” Singh shared. “They want to enjoy the food and…I just want to be connected to them.”

Singh’s passion is in this business, having made a career change from working as an engineer in the Bay Area before discovering his dreams of being an entrepreneur, leading him to the Rustika brand.

Inside their doors, customers are transported into a blend of international cultures. One wall features elegant French sights where pastries reside, while the opposite wall has surfboards, creating a Californian atmosphere. The rest of the café displays a mix of everything in between.

Rustika stands out not only for its’ décor but also for its unique offerings.

Singh shared that Rustika is one of very few spots that offers Italian buttercream instead of cream cheese or whipped cream in their cakes. They also mix their coffee and make syrups exclusively in-store.

This drives up costs for the business, but Singh believes it’s worth it to provide Clovis customers with a taste of international culture that can’t be found elsewhere. “If we don’t want to be like an ordinary café, we keep everything special,” Singh added.

The attention and detail not only offers customers a taste of international cuisine but also reflects the love and care put into each dish and dessert.

Additionally, Singh aims to make Rustika Café not just a place to pick up one’s favorite dishes and desserts but a location that brings the community together.

“I always wanted to open this place where people come in and enjoy – they sit, they talk,” he stated. He explained that while you can make coffee or tea at home, it’s important to have a spot where customers can relax and enjoy their beverages in the comfort of a local café, providing them a home away from home.

Clovis locals are sure to enjoy the diverse array of dishes available at Rustika Café, currently in its soft opening phase. You can visit them at 785 W Herndon Ave, Suite 500, in Clovis. Their hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 9AM to 6PM, Tuesday from 9AM to 5PM, and Sunday from 10AM to 2PM.