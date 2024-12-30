Second adult passes away from DUI-related fatal collision

December 30, 2024 – Clovis Police announced a sad update to a fatal collision that occurred at Fowler/Gettysburg on December 1, 2024. On December 28, a second adult passed away at a local hospital from the injuries sustained in the collision.

During the early morning hours of December 1, a driver, arrested for being under the influence of alcohol, ran a red light while traveling at a high rate of speed, and collided with another car in the intersection. The force of the collision caused the 2 cars to hit 3 other parked cars in private driveways nearby.

An adult female in the passenger seat of the car that was hit by the suspect, passed away at the scene, and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That driver succumbed to his injuries over this past weekend.

The suspect arrested was identified as 19-year-old Fnu Himanshu of Clovis (FNU traditionally stands for “First Name Unknown”). Himanshu was booked into Fresno County Jail following the collision on December 1, and he remains in custody at this time.

The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office identified the adult female as 25-year-old Quinceia McBean of Coarsegold, and the driver as 42-year-old Ian Shaw of Clovis. Officers are working with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to add appropriate charges to Himanshu, and there are no further updates regarding this case at this time.

On behalf of the Clovis Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this fatal collision. Of the 3 fatal collisions in Clovis this year, 2 have been DUI-related, and 4 lives were lost. To report a suspected driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911 immediately. Our department will continue proactive patrols for both traffic and DUI throughout the year.