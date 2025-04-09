See clearly, live beautifully: discover Unique Optique in Clovis

April 9, 2025 — Conveniently nestled in the southwest corner of Peach and Shaw, right next door to Quick Cuts, lies a hidden gem for your eyewear needs: Unique Optique. Forget the impersonal experience of big box stores; at Unique Optique, owner and Optician Sandra I. Peraza and her dedicated team offer a refreshing blend of upscale style and genuinely personalized customer service that keeps locals coming back year after year.

Just ask Marjorie Barker Donovan, a satisfied customer who enthusiastically shared her positive experience on a local Facebook chatroom. Marjorie raves about the fantastic service and affordability she found at Unique Optique, especially when her insurance changed. “When I no longer had VSP insurance, it was cheaper to come here to get my panoramic bifocals,” Marjorie shared, highlighting a key advantage for those seeking quality without breaking the bank. Her loyalty speaks volumes: “I won’t leave Sandy! I need adjustments every so often and she does them with a smile!”

Marjorie isn’t alone in her praise. A glowing Yelp review echoes her sentiments, emphasizing Sandy’s exceptional professionalism and problem-solving skills. This reviewer had been told their broken prescription glasses were unrepairable elsewhere, but Sandy proved otherwise. With a little ingenuity, she had them fixed within 24 hours, leaving the customer “so very impressed.” The reviewer also noted the constant stream of happy customers expressing their satisfaction with both the service and Sandy herself, describing her as “very friendly and inviting.”

Unique Optique lives up to its name as an upscale eyewear boutique. They pride themselves on a distinctive selection of designer glasses, offering a curated range of stylish frames that go beyond the ordinary. Whether you’re seeking exclusive brands or a specific aesthetic, Sandy and her team are dedicated to helping you find eyewear that not only provides optimal vision but also perfectly complements your individual style and personality. They understand that glasses are more than just a necessity; they’re a fashion statement.

Beyond the impressive selection, Unique Optique is renowned for its personalized customer service. They take the time to understand your needs and preferences, offering custom fittings to ensure unparalleled comfort and a perfect match. This attention to detail sets them apart and fosters the kind of loyalty Marjorie and the Yelp reviewer so clearly express.

For those looking for quality eyewear with a personal touch, Unique Optique offers convenient payment options, accepting I-med insurance, HSAs, and both cash and credit cards.

Support your local businesses and experience the difference at Unique Optique. Stop by their location at the SW corner of Peach & Shaw in Clovis and discover eyewear that will help you see clearly and live beautifully. You might just find, like Marjorie, that you won’t want to go anywhere else!