Senior Activity Center celebrates the new year

December 30, 2024 – The Clovis Senior Activity Center is kicking off the new year right – this past Friday, they hosted a “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration to bring together the senior citizens of Clovis for our next trip around the sun.

Community members poured into the Main Hall of the center to celebrate, dusting off their dancing shoes and getting a groove on to the DeLeon Brothers playing delightful tunes.

Senior citizens also gathered around the tables surrounding the dance floor, enjoying pastries and light snacks, while sharing their excitement about the new year with one another.

“[I’m] hoping that it’s going to be a better year full of hope, peace, and happiness,” shared Doris Dannibale, who frequents the senior center regularly.

She and her husband, Rick Vezzolini, first met at the senior center and continue to attend every week, showing their deep appreciation for the community gatherings and the meaningful connections they’ve made.

Vezzolini shared the same sentiment, stating, “I’m really grateful for the amount of rain that has come.” He added, “I’d just like to see everybody get along with each other. That’s my big focus, you know, peace on earth.”

Conversations buzzed around the tables as they spoke, seniors sharing their resolutions for the new year, such as traveling more often, spending more time with their loved ones, and appreciating the simple pleasures in life every day.

Among them, the cheerful couple shared a smile before going out to dance with the rest of the crowd, enjoying the DeLeon Brothers’ music the whole morning. Other couples were seen dancing together as well, their shoes clacking on the hardwood floors to the beat of the drums.

Whether your resolution is to be more active, engage more with your community, or make more friends, the Clovis Senior Activity Center is the place to be in the new year for anyone in Clovis 50 years or older. We hope that those at the Senior Center and everyone else in Clovis had an exciting and happy New Year’s celebration.