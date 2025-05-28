Sierra Vista Mall opens doors as Cooling Center for Clovis residents

May 28, 2025 — As temperatures begin to climb, Sierra Vista Mall is once again partnering with the City of Clovis and the Clovis Fire Department to provide a much-needed refuge from the heat. The mall will serve as a designated cooling center for residents when the National Weather Service predicts temperatures of 105 degrees or greater in Clovis.

Residents seeking to escape the sweltering heat are welcome at Sierra Vista Mall Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Inside, visitors can expect a comfortable, cool environment and will have access to complimentary water at the customer service booth. Please note that only service animals are permitted inside the mall.

Located at 1050 Shaw Avenue, Sierra Vista Mall is easily accessible for all Clovis residents. Clovis Transit offers free rides to the mall via Stageline’s Route 50 or through their Round Up service. For more details on transit stops and schedules, residents can visit clovistransit.com or call 559-324-2770.

The City of Clovis reminds all residents to take necessary safety precautions during periods of extreme heat to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Slow Down: Reduce, eliminate, or reschedule strenuous activities to the coolest parts of the day. Those at risk should prioritize staying in the coolest available place, which may not always be their home.

Dress for Summer: Opt for lightweight, light-colored clothing. These materials reflect heat and sunlight, helping your body maintain a normal temperature.

Eat Right: Incorporate plenty of fruits and vegetables into your diet to help your body maintain its balance. Avoid fatty foods, which can increase metabolic heat production and lead to greater water loss.

Stay Hydrated: Drink an abundance of water and other non-alcoholic fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. It’s crucial to keep your body cool. However, individuals with epilepsy, heart, kidney, or liver disease, those on fluid-restrictive diets, or those with fluid retention issues should consult a physician before increasing their fluid intake.

Check on At-Risk Family/Friends: During extreme heat, make it a point to check twice daily on elderly family members, friends who are medically fragile, or those with limited access to adequate cooling.

Protect Your Pets: Bring pets indoors during the hottest hours of the day. Never leave pets in a parked car.Ensure outdoor pets have access to plenty of fresh water and shade.

With the cooling center open and these vital safety tips, Clovis residents have resources to help them navigate the summer heat safely.