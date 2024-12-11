Small Business Saturday showcases the heart of Old Town Clovis

December 1, 2024 — The streets of Old Town Clovis came alive on Small Business Saturday as hundreds of shoppers gathered to support local entrepreneurs. Organized by the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.), the event celebrated the unique charm of small businesses while fostering a sense of community during the bustling holiday season.

Shoppers were treated to a diverse array of offerings from Old Town’s beloved businesses. Vintage enthusiasts delighted in the carefully curated collections at 4th Street Antiques and 5th Street Antiques, where timeless treasures awaited discovery. At Clovis Floral & Café, patrons found an array of beautifully arranged bouquets, potted plants, and charming gifts. Meanwhile, B&B Floral showcased their own unique floral designs, perfect for holiday decor or thoughtful presents.

For those with a taste for handmade and artistic creations, Heirloom Gift Shop and French Quarter offered an assortment of home decor, artisan goods, and boutique fashion items that captured the spirit of the season. At On the Edge, customers discovered a variety of stylish clothing and accessories for all ages.

Amid the holiday cheer, DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant, Bobby Salazar’s Mexican Restaurant, and Blast & Brew provided delicious meals and warm spaces for shoppers to recharge. The irresistible smell of fresh pastries drew many to Two Cities Coffee Roasters, where customers enjoyed coffee and sweet treats.

One of the day’s highlights was at 103 Collective, a co-op featuring eight vendors who have seamlessly combined their unique styles into a cohesive shopping haven. Jenae, one of the vendors, was on duty Saturday, welcoming a steady flow of customers. Her items—ranging from T-shirts and hats to cups, gifts, and knick-knacks—were displayed near the shop’s entrance, adding a warm, personal touch to the space.

“We’re a collective of eight vendors, and we all pitch in when we can to help run the shop,” Jenae said, reflecting on the cooperative spirit of the store. She noted the success of the day, adding, “It’s been a good day. A lot of people this morning—it’s been great so far.”

The shop also features a nonprofit section where all funds go to charity. A local church donates clothing, which is sewn and repurposed by the nonprofit. This philanthropic effort blends seamlessly into the shop’s eclectic atmosphere, which is a testament to the collective’s vision of providing a shopping experience that is both unique and purposeful.

Another standout moment during the day highlighted the generosity and personal connections that make events like these special. At 4th Street Antiques, Marty, one of the store’s vendors, noticed a customer struggling to walk. She promptly offered the customer a cane, free of charge, which helped the woman navigate the crowded marketplace more comfortably. It was a simple act of kindness that epitomized the spirit of Small Business Saturday.

Other popular stops included Sierra Nut House, known for its gourmet nuts and snacks, and Revival 23, which boasted a mix of eclectic home goods and boutique fashion. Visitors to Robin’s Nest Antiques browsed an array of vintage furniture and collectibles, while families flocked to Funky Roots Boutique, which offered stylish outfits for children and adults alike.

At Rocket Fizz, the candy shop known for its nostalgia and colorful selection, Nando welcomed crowds looking for unique stocking stuffers. “It’s been great,” he shared. “A lot of people looking for stocking stuffers.” The shop’s whimsical displays and vast assortment of treats were a hit with visitors of all ages.

Small Business Saturday not only provides a unique shopping experience but also reminds the community of the importance of supporting local establishments. Each purchase helps small businesses thrive, boosts the local economy, and strengthens the connections that make Clovis a special place to live and visit.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of B.O.O.T., this year’s Small Business Saturday was a resounding success. As shoppers left with bags full of gifts and hearts full of holiday cheer, the event reaffirmed the importance of shopping small and celebrating the local entrepreneurs who make Old Town Clovis a vibrant destination year-round.