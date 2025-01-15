Statement from Rep. Vince Fong on the Mismanagement of California’s Water Supply

January 15, 2025 – “The actions being taken right now by state and federal agencies to reduce water supplies is the starkest example of the mismanagement of California’s water supply that affects every Californian.

Flawed regulations that prioritize the delta smelt rather than providing billions of gallons of needed water supplies to the Central Valley and Southern California is unconscionable.

These ill-advised and impractical policies and regulations need to change to ensure that our communities, farms, and businesses have the water supplies we need to survive and grow.

I look forward to working with the incoming Trump-Vance Administration to expand and protect our water supplies. I hope California will partner in our efforts instead of needlessly fighting and litigating over issues that require prioritizing common sense.”