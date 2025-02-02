Support local, get perks: Clovis Restaurant Rewards program is back

February 2, 2025 — In an effort to bolster community support for local businesses, Clovis is once again launching its highly anticipated Restaurant Rewards program. Spearheaded by the City of Clovis, in collaboration with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce and the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (B.O.O.T.), this initiative aims to incentivize residents to dine out and enjoy the culinary offerings of their city.

Originally introduced in early 2023, the program garnered substantial success, injecting over $265,000 into the local economy. Now, with its return in 2025, officials are optimistic about its potential to once again drive economic activity within Clovis.

Here’s how it works: Every time patrons dine or drink at any restaurant, bar, or coffee house within Clovis, they are encouraged to retain their itemized receipts. Once accumulated receipts reach $100, participants can redeem them at the City of Clovis Administration Building for a $25 gift card valid at any Clovis restaurant. Alternatively, they can opt for “Old Town Bucks,” which can be spent at various businesses in Old Town Clovis.

Greg Newman, CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the program’s dual benefit: “The Rewards program supports our local restaurants, our incredible restaurant operators, thousands of employees, and our local economy. Restaurants win, the community wins, and the customers win.”

Heather Frantzich, Executive Director of B.O.O.T., echoed this sentiment, highlighting the broader community impact: “Clovis Restaurant Rewards helps support dozens of businesses in Old Town Clovis. We’re excited to continue partnering with the City of Clovis on this program and can’t wait to see the way our community comes together this year in support of the many great restaurants in Old Town and throughout Clovis.”

Participants can start collecting receipts now through February 13, 2025, with the redemption period for gift cards running from February 3-18, 2025, or until funds are depleted.

For additional information and program details, interested individuals are encouraged to visit CityofClovis.com/RestaurantRewards2025.