Teen on e-bike hospitalized after collision in Clovis

August 13, 2025 — Clovis Police are currently investigating a collision in a residential area that left a teenager with major injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Athens and Perry avenues.

The teenager was reportedly riding an e-bike and was hauling a trailer with a pressure washer, attempting to earn money by washing trash cans. The collision happened while the teenager was pulling the trailer. Clovis police confirmed the teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The teenager was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The incident highlights a number of concerns regarding e-bike safety and the challenges faced by both bicyclists and motorists in shared road spaces. As more young people utilize e-bikes for transportation and work, adherence to safety regulations and situational awareness becomes increasingly important.