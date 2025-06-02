Tensions flare outside Buchanan High amidst CIF Championship controversy

June 2nd, 2025 — A protest outside Buchanan High School on Friday afternoon, coinciding with the CIF State Championship, led to the arrest of a counter-protester after a verbal exchange escalated into a physical altercation. The incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Nees and Minnewawa, underscores the ongoing debate surrounding transgender athlete participation in girls’ sports.

Clovis Police Department confirmed a disturbance call at the intersection involving two adults. The championship event at Buchanan High has drawn significant attention due to the presence of a transgender athlete competing in girls’ events, prompting various viewpoints and protests.

According to initial reports, 19-year-old Ethan Kroll, carrying a transgender flag, was on the sidewalk when a verbal altercation began with Josh Fulfer, who was in his car at the intersection. Fulfer, who identified himself as being at the event to protest in support of biologically female athletes, described his gathering as “family friendly.”

Clovis Police subsequently arrested Kroll on charges of assault with a weapon, vandalism, and delaying an officer. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.