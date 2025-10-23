Terry P. Bradley Educational Center celebrates grand opening

October 23, 2025 — The Terry P. Bradley Educational Center (TBEC), the shared campus for the new Clovis South High and Phillip V. Sanchez Intermediate schools, officially celebrated its completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event offered the community an early look at the vibrant learning environment taking shape, featuring musical showcases by the schools’ newly formed marching band and choir. These performances highlighted the quality of instruction and talent already blossoming on the new campus.

TBEC Principal Sonia Torrosian addressed the attendees, expressing enthusiasm for the staff and students as they begin the process of establishing a lasting campus culture. This new culture, she emphasized, is intended to honor the legacies of the campus namesakes: the late Clovis Unified Superintendent Dr. Terry P. Bradley and the late U.S. Ambassador and Clovis High alumnus Phillip V. Sanchez.

Members of the Bradley and Sanchez families joined district officials and school leadership in the final act of the ceremony, participating in the official ribbon cutting to commemorate the center’s grand opening.