The Lighthouse provides free summer meals available for local children

June 12, 2025 — As summer arrives, The Lighthouse is once again championing the cause of childhood nutrition, launching its annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This initiative provides free, nutritious breakfast and lunch to all children aged 18 and younger, with no eligibility documentation required, reinforcing the organization’s nearly two-decade-long commitment to eradicating childhood food insecurity.

Lisa Amos, Executive Director of Lighthouse 4Kids, Inc., emphasized the organization’s dedication, noting in a press release that “We are pleased to announce that The Lighthouse will sponsor open sites as a part of our Summer Food Service Program.”

According to information available on their website, The Lighthouse operates with a clear objective: to break down all barriers that prevent a child from receiving daily nutrition. For 19 years, the organization has been relentless in its fight against childhood food insecurity, with a primary desire to end hunger for every child by focusing on feeding kids after school and during summer breaks.

As an approved Meal Sponsor with both the Child and Adult Care Program (CACFP) and the SFSP for almost two decades, The Lighthouse has a proven track record of sponsoring nutritious meals for youth-centered programs across Northern and Southern California.

This summer, families can access free meals at the following convenient locations:

Clovis Global Academy

Address: 44 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612

44 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612 Dates: June 9, 2025 – July 18, 2025 (Monday – Friday)

June 9, 2025 – July 18, 2025 (Monday – Friday) Serving Times: Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM Lunch: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Closed: June 19th and July 4th

Big Picture Elementary School

Address: 2811 Mariposa Street, Fresno, CA 93721

2811 Mariposa Street, Fresno, CA 93721 Dates: June 9, 2025 – July 1, 2025 (Monday – Friday)

June 9, 2025 – July 1, 2025 (Monday – Friday) Serving Times: Breakfast: 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM Lunch: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Closed: June 19th

The Lighthouse’s commitment extends beyond just providing meals; they are dedicated to ensuring these meals are of the highest quality. Their website highlights that they have expanded their reach by partnering with local California-based vendors who prepare and deliver delicious, freshly made, healthy, and compliant meal solutions, adhering to USDA’s core nutrition programs. This focus on locally sourced, fresh ingredients helps reduce operational complexities, increase meal participation, minimize waste, and streamline the ordering process.

For organizations interested in becoming a feeding site for either summer or after-school programs, The Lighthouse is actively seeking new partners. Programs meeting certain requirements can begin the approval process by filling out an “On-Boarding Questionnaire” found on The Lighthouse’s website.

The Lighthouse encourages all eligible children to take advantage of these crucial meal programs throughout the summer. Their unwavering dedication ensures that local children have the nourishment they need to thrive, a mission that resonates deeply within the community.