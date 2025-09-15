The Needhams deliver a night of faith and song in Clovis

September 15, 2025 — The Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s North Auditorium was filled with the sounds of beautiful harmony and the spirit of a long-standing musical tradition this past Saturday, as the Nashville-based gospel group The Needhams captivated a receptive local audience.

The concert was a powerful display of the band’s commitment to their craft and their message. Led by siblings Dave Needham and Diane Needham Mummert, the group’s “pristine family harmonies” resonated with attendees, who were treated to an evening of heartfelt lyrics and uplifting melodies.

The band’s deep-rooted history was a central theme of the performance. The Needhams shared their journey, a musical legacy spanning nearly three decades that began with their parents. This emphasis on family and faith provided a warm and intimate feel to the large auditorium, making the audience feel like a part of the extended Needham family.

Highlights of the evening included selections from the band’s recent projects, “Hymns Volume 1” and “Legacy,” which showcased their ability to honor classic gospel while bringing a fresh, polished sound. The performance was a testament to the group’s more than 3,600 appearances across the country, as they navigated their set with a seasoned professionalism that comes only from years on the road.

The event served as more than just a concert; it was a community gathering that brought together people from all walks of life to share in the power of music and a message of hope. As attendees left the auditorium, a sense of inspiration and joy was palpable, a clear indication that The Needhams had successfully fulfilled their mission to connect with their audience.

The success of Saturday’s event solidifies Clovis’s reputation as a welcoming home for quality musical performances and strengthens the bond between the community and the timeless tradition of American gospel music.