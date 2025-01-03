The Rotary Club of Clovis’ annual Christmas box distribution

December 24, 2024 – The holiday spirit filled the air in Clovis on Sunday, December 22nd as the Rotary Club of Clovis hosted its Annual Christmas Box Distribution, ensuring no family in the community goes without festive cheer. Held the Sunday before Christmas, the event brought together local organizations, volunteers, and generous donors to provide 500 food baskets and gifts to families in need.

Lines of families stretched down Shepherd Avenue as volunteers worked tirelessly to distribute food boxes brimming with canned goods, fresh produce donated by local farms, and discounted groceries from Walmart. Each family also received toys, thanks to a fundraising effort spearheaded by Officer Brooks and supported by Walmart’s generous donations.

Sean Wheelock, who took over organizing the event from long-time coordinator Bob Althoff, did a wonderful job this year.

The Burchell family, now in their fourth year of volunteering, were among the many helpers. “The kids love doing it and ask every year around Christmas if it’s time to volunteer yet,” shared a proud Burchell parent.

Partner organizations, including the Clovis Police Department, Clovis Unified School District, and Salvation Army, played a key role in identifying families in need and organizing logistics. Flyers—color-coded to streamline distribution—ensured every family received what they needed.

Michael Rabara, District Governor for 2024-2025, joined community leaders like Becky Moser to oversee the heartwarming effort.

For over four decades, this event has grown into a cornerstone of the Clovis community’s holiday season, embodying the true spirit of giving. Volunteers left with full hearts, knowing their efforts had made Christmas brighter for hundreds of families.

As families unwrapped their gifts and prepared festive meals, they also unwrapped the love and generosity of a community that cares deeply for its own.