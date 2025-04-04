The Wall That Heals to visit Clovis in October 2025

April 4, 2025 – A powerful tribute to the sacrifices made by Vietnam War veterans will be on display in Clovis next year, as The Wall That Heals – a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. – arrives at David McDonald Park from October 9-12, 2025.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 933, in partnership with the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and Clovis Elks Lodge #2599, is bringing the exhibit to the community to honor the more than three million Americans who served in the Vietnam War, including the 58,281 service members who lost their lives, whose names are inscribed on the original memorial.

The exhibit, open 24/7 and free to the public, will allow visitors to experience a three-quarter scale replica of The Wall, standing 7.5 feet high at its tallest point and spanning 375 feet in length. The design replicates the emotional impact of the original monument, with visitors walking toward the apex as the structure rises above them. Guests will also have the opportunity to do name rubbings of individual service members as a personal way to pay tribute.

In addition to The Wall, a Mobile Education Center will be set up on-site, offering an in-depth look at the Vietnam War, the significance of the memorial, and the historical context of the era. The exhibit includes digital displays of “Hometown Heroes”—local service members who lost their lives in the war—alongside tributes to veterans honored through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory program, which recognizes those who returned home but later died due to their service. Other features include a replica of the In Memory plaque, a map of Vietnam, and exhibits displaying artifacts left at the original memorial in Washington, D.C.

Since its inception in 1996, The Wall That Heals has visited more than 700 communities across the United States and even made international stops in Ireland and Canada. The traveling exhibit, sponsored by USAA and supported by the trucking industry through partnerships with the Truckload Carriers Association and Blue Beacon, is the only official traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Each tour stop is staffed by VVMF personnel who work alongside local volunteers to ensure a respectful and educational experience for visitors.

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District, established in 1946, is committed to honoring military service members and fostering a legacy of service in the community. Hosting The Wall That Heals aligns with the district’s mission to preserve the stories and sacrifices of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Community members are encouraged to visit the exhibit and participate in this moving tribute. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the event. For more information, contact the Clovis Veterans Memorial District at (559) 299-0471 or email specialevents@cvmdistrict.ca.gov.

For updates and further details, visit www.thewallthatheals.org or follow the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on social media (@cvmdistrict).