Things to know and places to go in Clovis: Clovis High School Drama Den puts on “It’s a Wonderful Life”

December 13, 2024 – Lights on at the Dan Pessano Theater at Clovis North Educational Center – the Clovis High Drama Den is taking the stage!

Last weekend, Clovis High School’s (CHS) theater group brought a spectacular end to this year’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a play based on the classic 1946 Frank Capra film.

On various nights of the performance, theatergoers packed into the room, filling every available seat and leaving standing room only for latecomers.

As the lights dimmed and the show began, audience members murmured with excitement, eagerly anticipating what the play would bring.

The story was presented as a radio show for the performance, featuring catchy jingles for advertisements and a radio announcer to introduce the characters of the story – giving audience members a “play within a play.”

Though most of the performance was without musical accompaniment, there were occasional ad breaks featuring fictional products with the radio broadcast, WBFR, such as Bremel Hair Tonic and Dux Toilet Cake.

The advertisements were set to lovely Christmas tunes, with Ryan Moua, portraying the lively Freddie Filmore, serving as the show host for the evening. He was accompanied by the cheerful and energetic Jolly Dollys, portrayed by senior Summer Jewell, sophomore Mikalya Mellon, junior Leah Neeley, and junior Isaac Erwin, who sang along with him.

Though these advertisements were largely unrelated to the central storyline, the Jolly Dolly’s lighthearted and joyous performances, combined with Freddie Filmore’s polished and entertaining demeanor, delighted the audience members.

Additionally, the exquisite detail of the stage equipment transported the audience into a different world the moment they entered the theater.

A large sign displaying the word “Applause” towards those watching the play gave the impression of a real-life radio show, as did the cookies and other refreshments on the stage for the cast to enjoy while the “broadcast” played.

It told the story of George Bailey, a kind hearted businessman in a small New York town named Bedford Falls.

Anyone familiar with the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life would instantly recognize Bailey the moment he walked on stage, portrayed by CHS senior Eli Fisher. His attire perfectly matched Bailey’s confident, charismatic demeanor, making the character come to life.

CHS junior Ava Adams was also well suited for her role as Josephine Superintendent of Angels, bringing an urgency to the central conflict of the show that sparked the audience’s attention: George Bailey was facing a profound personal crisis, questioning his life’s value and contemplating drastic measures.

As his guardian angel, Clarence Oddboddy (portrayed by the endearing CHS senior Jonathan Silva), and Josephine review the events that led to Bailey’s unfortunate circumstances, the audience witnesses Bailey’s selflessness.

As a young boy, we see George’s brave and determined brother Harry Bailey saved by George from drowning, portrayed by the appealing, charming senior Calvin Richardson.

Bailey also plays a significant role in the lives of the rest of the townspeople, most notably by preventing the evil, wealthy Mr. Potter from taking over the town and renaming Bedford Falls to Pottersville. This act highlights Potter’s egotistical nature and underscores Bailey’s importance to the community.

This selfish, cruel nature of Mr. Potter’s is resembled perfectly through the compelling acting skills of CHS senior Preston Bouchie, who embodied Mr. Potter’s character to perfection through both speech and action.

Through the intensity of Mr. Potter’s harshness contrasted against the warm, friendly nature of the townspeople, the audience was moved to feel compassion towards Bailey and his companions, such as Harry Bailey or the grumpy but caring Mr. Gower, portrayed by senior Ryan Moua.

Bailey’s significance to the life of Bedford Falls and its’ residents becomes evident in an alternative storyline where he was never born during the climax of the play.

The scenes portraying this alternative storyline resonated deeply with the audience, striking gloominess and fear into the hearts of those watching.

A dark cloud settled over the performance as audience members observed Harry Bailey’s gravesite after dying at the age of eight, Mr. Gower is shunned by the community, destitute and sorrowful after accidentally poisoning a customer, and George’s wife, Mary Bailey, lives a lonely, reclusive life without the comfort of her husband and children.

Other characters throughout the play are similarly given bitter, tragic storylines without having the intervention and kindness of George Bailey.

All of the normally kindhearted, cheerful characters the audience came to know and love throughout the play suddenly became unfriendly, miserable individuals without the presence of George Bailey in their lives.

Upon realizing this, Bailey understands how important he truly is and how much he misses his life, even with the difficulties it may present.

As Bailey’s crisis is averted by the love and care of the people of Bedford Falls, the play comes to a warm close. Each cast member enthusiastically took to the stage once more for their bows, with audience members loudly cheering for every one of them.

Upon exiting the theater, the cast and crew warmly greeted their families and friends, expressing gratitude for their support throughout the performance.