Vehicle vs Bicycle collision ends tragically

April 13, 2025 – Today, our community is mourning the loss of a teenager that was hit and killed last night while riding a bicycle on Bullard near Temperance.

Just before 5:30PM on April 8, 2025, the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling west on Bullard, just west of Temperance, when it collided with a male juvenile on a mountain bicycle.

Clovis Police, Clovis Fire, and American Ambulance responded immediately and attempted life-saving measures, however the teen passed away on scene.

Bullard between Armstrong and Temperance was closed in both directions while the Clovis Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) investigated the circumstances of this tragic accident.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, and alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor in this case. At this time, the specific cause of the collision remains under investigation.