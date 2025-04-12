Vince Genco speaks on the Clovis Rodeo

April 9, 2025 – Rodeo month is in full swing, and Let’s Talk Clovis is kicking it off with a spotlight on Rodeo Arena Director Vince Genco for their monthly gathering.

Genco provided a comprehensive overview of the event, sharing insights from past Clovis rodeos as well as those he’s witnessed across the US and worldwide. He also offered a glimpse into what attendees can expect from this year’s event.

Gathering in the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on the evening of Tuesday, April 8, families, friends, and local historians were excited to hear about Genco’s experiences and get some insight into this year.

One of the points Genco addressed is the importance of individuals who come together and support the event’s execution, whether it’s the volunteers, rodeo association members, or the attendees that show up in multitudes.

“It’s all about the volunteers [that] make this thing work,” Genco shared, commending those who have dedicated their time and efforts to making the rodeo a success. “It allows us to give back more to the community, and we’re pretty proud of that.”

More than a show, roping, or racing event for Clovis residents, the rodeo uplifts local organizations, boosts our economy, and encourages connection and relationships among thousands of attendees.

Genco knows the importance of this connection, having been welcomed into the Clovis community years prior.

A non-native to the town, Genco lived in San Jose before moving to Clovis after college, and in his talk, emphasized the lifelong friendships he found through his involvement in the Rodeo.

Genco also has traveled worldwide in his time involved in various rodeo events and knows that the rodeo and agricultural roots stemming from it are important no matter where one lives.

He stated, “I’ve seen it in South America, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Australia, and other countries, our love of animals and the competition that connect people in agriculture, and a good sense of humor [that] is appreciated all over the world.”

Sharing stories about traveling in Dubai, Brazil, and several states within the US, Genco found in other countries an appreciation for the agriculture field and the cowboy way of life mirrored in Clovis’s history.

But despite this significance across the world, Genco noted that our rodeo stands out among others in our state, earning a reputation marking it as unique and excellent throughout the Valley.

This isn’t just because of the events occurring during the rodeo, though they are certainly special – this reputation is also thanks to the boost to the local economy, as well as contributions towards organizations and small businesses that are found in this major event.

The city of Clovis estimates the rodeo will generate an economic footprint of almost $30 million, encompassing funding for nonprofits, opportunities for local businesses, and the flow of spending within the community.

Included in that footprint is $92,000 sent to nonprofit organization Break the Barriers, who support individuals with disabilities, recently raised by a live auction event associated with the rodeo.

Genco also remarked on the importance of keeping costs low for individuals to continue attending the rodeo. He stated that one of the main priorities of the Rodeo Association is to allow attendees to enjoy the event without breaking the bank and maintain the costs of having a successful event.

Other major sources of revenue include tickets, ranging from $28 to $46, as well as the famous tri-tip sandwiches that bring a line of rodeo attendees for miles.

Around 8000 pounds of tri-tip were ordered for this year, Genco shared. Thanks to the nice weather anticipated, with little to no rainfall and temperatures in the 70s, they expect a busy few days with many hungry customers.

With the beautiful and cool weather, scent of delicious tri-tip sandwiches and other Rodeo classics, concert tunes that’ll be stuck in your head for days, and the high energy vibrating throughout the arena, this rodeo is set to be one for the books.

Tickets are already sold out for certain events on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with other days quickly following, so don’t miss out on getting your tickets for one of the spectacular Clovis Rodeo days.

Get yours online at the Clovis Rodeo website or in person at the office, open Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM, before they’re gone!