Vong Mouanoutoua: Breaking Barriers as Clovis’ First Hmong Mayor

December 31, 2024 – In a historic moment for Clovis, Vong Mouanoutoua has been appointed as the city’s first Hmong mayor, marking a significant milestone that highlights his personal journey and the evolving diversity of the community he serves. His appointment symbolizes the growing representation of the Hmong population, a vital part of the Central Valley’s cultural and social fabric.

Born in Vientiane, Laos, Mouanoutoua immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of five, fleeing the instability in Southeast Asia following the Vietnam War. They eventually settled in Southern California, where he was raised in a family of ten children. Guided by strong parental values emphasizing education and community service, Mouanoutoua’s early experiences laid the foundation for his future as a public servant.

Mouanoutoua’s career in Clovis began in 2005 when he joined the Clovis Planning Commission, where he served for a decade. His dedication to the community became more evident as he transitioned to the Clovis City Council in 2017, filling a vacancy left by Nathan Magsig. His election marked a turning point for representation within Clovis’ leadership.

His tenure as a councilmember has been characterized by a focus on responsible city growth, public safety, and maintaining Clovis as a family-friendly community. Mouanoutoua’s efforts to balance development with the city’s long-standing values have earned him widespread respect. His approach reflects the Hmong cultural principle of serving the greater good, instilled in him since childhood.

In addition to his work on the council, Mouanoutoua has an extensive professional background. With a background as the Director of External Relations and Project Development for Community Medical Centers and a Hmong language instructor at Fresno State since 2010. His commitment to education, public service, and cultural preservation is evident in all aspects of his career.

Elected mayor in 2024, Mouanoutoua is also the last to hold the position under Clovis’ at-large election system, as the city transitions to district-based elections. This structural change marks a new chapter in the city’s governance, but Mouanoutoua remains committed to upholding the principles that have guided Clovis’ growth and unity.

Mouanoutoua’s priorities as mayor include maintaining Clovis as one of the safest cities in California, fostering smart urban development, and ensuring that the city remains a place where families of all backgrounds can thrive. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration and listening to the voices of residents, values he credits to his upbringing and cultural heritage.

Beyond his mayoral duties, Mouanoutoua is deeply involved in community life. He attends the Lao Evangelical Church, is active in his family’s foundation, and has previously served on the Community Medical Centers Board. His passion for service extends to organizations such as the Clovis Exchange Club and the San Joaquin Political Academy.

Mouanoutoua will face many challenges that are new to the position including redistricting, swtiching from an at large voting system, and new measures being passed this last election. Under his leadership, Clovis continues to embrace growth while preserving the “Clovis Way of Life,” a philosophy centered on fostering community spirit, striving for excellence, and creating a better future for the next generation.

Mouanoutoua’s appointment as mayor is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the opportunities and inclusivity that define Clovis. His journey from a young refugee to the city’s top leadership position reflects the resilience and determination that inspire the community he now leads.