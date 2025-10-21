Weekend Blender brings Comic-Con energy to Sierra Vista Mall

October 21, 2025 — Under the skylights of Sierra Vista Mall, superheroes, stormtroopers, and fans of every fandom packed the walkways for the Weekend Blender, a pop-culture event that has quietly become a Clovis tradition.

Now in its 16th year, the event is the creation of Pete Salazar, owner of The Time Machine—a collectibles shop tucked inside the mall—and the driving force behind what many locals affectionately call Clovis’ “mini Comic-Con.”

“This was our second show of the year, closing out our 16th year,” Salazar said. “We usually do one at the beginning of the year and another at the end.”

More than 50 vendors filled the mall during the two-day event, offering a mix of handmade goods, comic books, vintage toys, art, baked treats, and collectibles. This year’s special guest was voice actress Kat Cressida, best known as the voice of Dee Dee from Dexter’s Laboratory, Jessie from Toy Story video games, and Elektra in Marvel’s gaming universe.

The Weekend Blender draws anywhere from several hundred to over 2,000 attendees each weekend it runs—impressive numbers for a free, community-based event. “It’s hard to track because there’s no admission, but we know we get hundreds and hundreds of people out here,” Salazar said.

Cosplay—short for “costume play”—is a big part of the fun. Fans come dressed as their favorite characters, and the weekend includes contests for the best costumes. “We usually get between 30 to 80 cosplayers each weekend,” Salazar said. “Sometimes Sunday is just as strong as Saturday.”

When Salazar first started the event in 2009, Clovis wasn’t known for comic-themed gatherings. The Weekend Blender began simply as a way for him to promote local artists and vendors, but over time, attendees began referring to it as a “con”—short for convention. “At first, I said it’s not a Comic-Con, it’s a mall show,” Salazar laughed. “But the people started calling it that, so I just let it become what it wanted to be.”

Since then, the event has evolved through several name changes and phases before finding its identity. True to its title, The Weekend Blender mixes together a little of everything—pop culture, art, collectibles, crafts, and community.

Behind the scenes, Salazar handles nearly every detail—from vendor coordination and mall logistics to promotional work and social media advertising. “There’s a lot that goes into it,” he said. “Printing flyers, bringing in a celebrity, setting up booths—it all adds up. Even though it’s free to the public, it’s not free to put on.”

What keeps him going after 16 years? “The challenge,” Salazar said. “Every time I do it, I try to learn and get better from the last one. You build something from nothing—the mall will be empty again tomorrow—but for a weekend, it comes alive.”

For those who haven’t attended, Salazar has a simple pitch: “It’s free. Come check it out. Support local vendors, local artists, and the restaurants around the mall. Whether you spend five bucks or just walk around, you’re part of what makes it special.”

The Weekend Blender returns in early 2026 for its 17th year, continuing its mission to blend creativity, community, and nostalgia—all right in the heart of Clovis.