Well-known supermarket chain brings excitement to Clovis

November 25, 2024 – The well-known Vallarta Supermarket chain has added a new location to our town, drawing a multitude of Clovis shoppers to the corner of Shaw & Villa Avenues.

Community members and Vallarta supermarket officials from all over California gathered in Clovis on Wednesday, November 20th, for the grand opening of this 51,000-square-foot store, packed with services and specialty areas to serve their beloved customers.

The Clovis East High Folklorico group kicked off the early morning with enthusiastic cultural dances. Following their performance, Chief Operations Officer of Vallarta Supermarkets, David Hinojosa, addressed the large crowd that had been gathering since 10 PM the night before, surrounding the store entrance from all sides.

“Clovis, we built this for you,” Hinojosa spoke excitedly into the microphone, shivering from the cold morning breeze. “We’re thrilled to share it with you.”

He went on to highlight the store’s offerings, including the carnicería with premium cuts of meat from skilled butchers, La Cocina for ready-to-eat meals, and la frutería for delicious fruit bowls.

Wendy Rubiano, the Director of Digital Marketing and Social Media for Vallarta, was among the hundreds of excited attendees who eagerly entered the store once the ribbon was cut.

Rubiano explained that the supermarket opening not only brought more fresh Latin American food to Clovis but also created over 200 jobs for local residents.

In addition, Vallarta made significant donations to groups such as Tarpey Elementary, Clovis High School, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, demonstrating their love and support for the community.

“Vallarta has been a great member of the community and [providing] the most amount of jobs within the store,” Rubiano shared.

Throughout the day, store supporters gathered outdoors, giving away samples and products to passers-by. One vendor, Las Mejores Tostadas, quickly ran out of their popular tostadas early in the morning as hungry customers flocked to the supermarket entrance.

“I think Vallarta’s great in how they get involved in the community,” shared Veronica Guerrero, President of the company. “The store is so beautiful, and it brings a variety [of cultural food].”

Inside the store, customers were transported into a vibrant atmosphere with colorful sections featuring food from around the globe. Vallarta showcased areas such as a panadería and Guacamole Station where customers could customize their guacamole.

Attendees relaxed on the southeast side of the store, where seating was available for those enjoying ready-to-eat meals. Among them were Yasmin and Lupe Carrasco, who had been there since 7:30 AM.

Lupe shared her excitement about having a Vallarta close to home, eliminating the need for a trip to Cedar Avenue to get her favorite products.

She stated, “There’s different items that the store has for the Hispanic community, and hopefully, as we are Mexican, we’ll be able to find things that we can use for our recipes. It’s very exciting.”

She and Yasmin enjoy the hot oatmeal and “café” (coffee) available in the store, a commodity that can’t always be found in American supermarkets.

Whatever your purchase, Vallarta Supermarkets seems to have something for everyone, and Clovis surely looks forward to the positive impact the chain will have on its residents. You can find the new supermarket at 3850 North Cedar Avenue from 7AM-10PM every day.