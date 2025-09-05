What is Geosmin? A look into Clovis’s recent water woes

September 5, 2025 — If your tap water has been tasting a bit like soil lately, you’re not imagining it. The City of Clovis has confirmed that an earthy odor and taste may be present in the water, but they assure residents that it’s a natural and harmless occurrence. The culprit is a compound called geosmin.

While the sensation may be unpleasant, it’s nothing to worry about. Geosmin is a naturally occurring compound that is responsible for the distinct, pleasant smell of rain hitting dry soil—a phenomenon known as petrichor. The compound is produced by various microbes, including soil bacteria and blue-green algae. The human nose and palate are incredibly sensitive to geosmin, which is why even a tiny amount can cause such a noticeable difference in taste and smell.

The City of Clovis is actively working to address the issue. During hot, dry weather conditions, the microbes can flourish, leading to a temporary increase of geosmin in our water sources. In response, the city is treating the water with activated carbon to help reduce the compound’s presence. However, city officials note that because the compound is so pervasive, it cannot be completely eliminated through conventional treatment processes.