Zacky honors Veterans, calls for a new direction in California

November 13, 2025 — Fusion Indian Cuisine & Bar hosted an evening of patriotism and reflection on Tuesday during Red, White, and Zacky, a Veterans Day celebration that paired musical entertainment with an introduction to gubernatorial candidate Leo Zacky. The event, held Nov. 11 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., offered local residents a chance to honor veterans while hearing Zacky outline his vision for California’s future.

The night began with a private VIP reception, where guests met Zacky and the featured performer, national touring artist Trey Taylor. General admission attendees joined at 6:30 p.m., settling in for a program that included live music, dinner, and messages of gratitude for the men and women who have served the nation.

Zacky, known for his outspoken style on the campaign trail, used the event to underscore the urgency he sees in tackling the state’s challenges. “California is being run into the ground by crooks, cowards, and globalist sellouts,” he said, criticizing high taxes, public disorder, and what he described as political indifference. “I’m not here to manage their collapse. I’m here to blow it up and rebuild it. For We the People.”

Many attendees were drawn not only by Zacky’s political message but by his deep California roots. A member of the Zacky Farms family, his great-grandfather Samuel immigrated to the state more than a century ago and helped build what became a 90-year agricultural success story. Zacky grew up hearing from his grandmother Lillian about the realities of hard work and the harsh truth that “life is not fair.” Those lessons, he says, shaped how he approached the family business.

At 17, he left college to help try to save Zacky Farms during the economic downturn of 2008. He learned the operation from the ground up, working alongside employees and navigating the state’s extensive regulatory demands—from water use to trucking laws to environmental compliance. When the company ultimately closed in 2019, he said it became clear that government overreach had played a significant role.

Since then, Zacky has shifted into new ventures in energy and food technology, with one startup recently valued at $100 million. Still, he says the collapse of the family business is the driving force behind his run for governor. “If a business as large as ours was run into the ground by crazy regulations, what hope do smaller businesses have?” he said.

Throughout the evening, guests reflected on military service, shared conversations over dinner, and listened to Taylor’s performance. Zacky closed the night with a promise that he is not running as a career politician, but as “a hands-on businessman” determined to clean up what he describes as corruption, wasteful spending, and mismanagement in Sacramento.

While the event has concluded, Red, White, and Zacky marks one of several early stops in what is expected to be an increasingly active campaign season in the Central Valley.